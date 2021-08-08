Farm swaps cows for goats amid industry changes

"There's a slow but steady growth," said Terry Gipson, extension leader at the American Institute for Goat Research at Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma, of the national inventory, or number of goats.

One of the big reasons for the growth is America has developed a taste for goat cheese — the soft semi-ripened chevres, he said. Some people also keep small herds of goats for their own milk, as pets and to show.

"Goats are definitely an animal that I think more people are becoming acquainted with and acquainted with their product. It's becoming more acceptable," said Thomas Considine, first vice president of the American Dairy Goat Association. "So within the commercial side, more and more people have definitely approved or become accustomed to using the goat cheese, the goat milk, the kefir, even butter and ice creams and yogurts are definitely made."

California, Wisconsin and Iowa are the top goat dairy states, but the popular and curious ruminants are increasingly turning up in other states. In Maine, for example, the number of licensed dairy goat farms has jumped from 10 in 2001 to 54 this year, with five more seeking licenses. Twenty of those have been added in the last 10 years. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture only started keeping track of the number of dairy goat operations in 2019, when there were 42. It's grown to 46 so far this year.