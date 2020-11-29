Farm support holds for Trump, but Biden may find inroads

Farmers and ranchers are waiting to see Biden's regulatory agenda in the Agriculture Department, the EPA and the Interior Department.

Trump enjoyed a close relationship with farmers. He spoke to thousands of cheering members of the Farm Bureau at the organization's annual January convention in 2018, 2019 and 2020. That attention helped Trump get praise and support for coming to agriculture's aid even when his policies created the need for the aid.

"President-elect Biden will set himself up well if he takes a chapter out of that playbook of giving attention to farmers while also creating a steady hand to bring some stability back to the markets, bringing some clarity of direction on climate change and farmers' role in that," National Farmers Union president Rob Larew said.

After a boom year in 2013, key segments of agriculture had endured several years of low or flat market prices by the time Trump entered the White House in 2017. What followed was a new North American trade pact that widened the market for U.S. products, but also trade wars that brought retaliatory duties from trading partners. And in 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic hit, temporarily closing slaughterhouses and forcing producers to euthanize their animals.