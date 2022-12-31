Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott

CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization.

Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division.

Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of industry experience and success to his new role.

The newly created executive director position comes at the recommendation of the Strategic Planning Committee. In this role, Spires will serve as an advisor to President Harry Ott while overseeing the day-to-day operations of the federation.

Spires follows Larry McKenzie, who served as assistant to the president for the past 21 years. McKenzie has provided strong leadership and stability throughout his career at South Carolina Farm Bureau and leaves behind decades of institutional knowledge.

McKenzie will serve as director of organization until his retirement in January 2023. Regina Hitchcock will serve as interim director of government relations until a permanent director is hired.

South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach.

The organization, founded in 1944, serves nearly 90,000 member families in 47 chapters.

For more information, visit www.scfb.org.