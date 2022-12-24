Farm Bureau Cares donates $46K

Farm Bureau Insurance agents and county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina helped spread holiday cheer to those in their communities facing financial or medical hardships by donating more than $46,000 through Farm Bureau Cares.

The program was started in 2015 with the support of the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation. The insurance company matches donations made by each local office to assist a local charity or individual in need over the holidays. Each local office decides how to best put their Farm Bureau Cares donation to work in their community. With first-hand knowledge of personal situations and needs in their communities, agents and staff in the local offices have given generously to the program.

"As an insurance company, we are here when people need us most and the Farm Bureau Cares program is no exception,” said Lee Wilkins, vice president of sales, said.

“Farm Bureau Cares upholds our company’s core values of supporting our members and communities,” Wilkins said. “We are proud to support local charities and individuals in need across the state each year and would like to thank all of the offices that participated in 2022’s Farm Bureau Cares holiday outreach program.”

While many Farm Bureau Insurance offices selected an individual or family to assist with their Farm Bureau Cares donations, other offices opted to support local charities.

Orangeburg County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents donated $1,000 to the Samaritan House of Orangeburg.

“Our donation will help the Samaritan House of Orangeburg provide temporary housing and stabilization services to the homeless in our area,” Tommy Williams, agency manager of Farm Bureau Insurance in Orangeburg, said.

Since 2002, the Samaritan House of Orangeburg has provided daily meals to homeless adult men, women and their children in Orangeburg County. The organization’s mission is to help residents obtain permanent housing while increasing their personal and professional skills and income to help them become self-sufficient.

Bamberg County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents donated $1,000 to Jimmy and Nancy Crosby. Jimmy is battling an aggressive form of cancer.

“We want to help Jimmy and his family as much as possible with his medical expenses during the holidays,” Jason Cone, agency manager of Farm Bureau Insurance in Bamberg, said.