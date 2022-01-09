Farm Bureau Cares donates $44.75K

Bamberg County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents brought a little more joy to the holiday season by helping those in the community facing financial or medical hardships.

The Bamberg County office donated $1,000 to Addie Kinard, who is recovering at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta following an auto accident. In August, Kinard was in an accident and spent two months at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia before transferring to the Shepherd Center.

“Knowing the family of Addie in our community, we realized she would need the donation for further care from her injuries,” Jason Cone, Farm Bureau Insurance agency manager said.

The donation is part of a company-sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares. This holiday season Farm Bureau Cares donated more than $44,750 statewide to assist charities and countless individuals.

“Through Farm Bureau Cares, a company-sponsored holiday community outreach program, our county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina are able to provide monetary donations during December to help a family or charity of their choice,” Susan Merrill, director of marketing, said. “Farm Bureau Insurance matches each local donation made by the County Farm Bureau and the local Farm Bureau Insurance agents.”

The program was started in 2015 by Bill Courtney, CEO of South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, with the support of the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation. Courtney pledged to each local office that the insurance company would match up to $500 in donations made by each local office to assist a local charity or individual in need over the holidays.

Each local office decides how to best put their Farm Bureau Cares donation to work in their own community. With first-hand knowledge of personal situations and needs in their communities, agents and employees in the local offices have generously given to the program over the last six years.

“As an insurance company, we are here when people need us most and the Farm Bureau Cares program is no exception,” Scott Hill, district sales manager, said.

While many Farm Bureau Insurance offices selected an individual or family to assist with their 2021 Farm Bureau Cares donations, other offices opted to support local charities including the Calhoun County Department of Social Services, Connie Maxwell Home for Girls and Samaritan House of Orangeburg.

“Farm Bureau Cares upholds our company’s core values of supporting our members and communities,” Merrill said. “We are proud to support local charities and individuals in need across the state each year and would like to thank all of the offices that participated in 2021’s Farm Bureau Cares holiday outreach program.”

