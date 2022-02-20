Farm Bureau aids Ronald McDonald House

COLUMBIA — American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee representatives from more than 10 South Carolina counties on Tuesday delivered food and supplies to Ronald McDonald House Charities in Columbia to celebrate the nationally recognized Food Check-Out Week.

The AFB recognizes that Americans enjoy the safest, most abundant and affordable food supply in the world. The organization uses Food Check-Out Week to raise awareness, as well as educate and inform consumers on innovative ways to feed their families healthy foods on a tight budget.

Since the program was initiated in the mid-1990s, The Food Check-Out Week has had Farm Bureau members donate more than $3 million in food and monetary contributions to Ronald McDonald Houses and other worthwhile charities.

“It is contributions like Farm Bureau’s donation that will allow our Pack A Smile program to continue to provide our families with the comfort and care they need during such difficult times,” said Liz Atkinson, operations director. “There is nothing better than a delicious meal after spending all day at the hospital to help a family feel like the Ronald McDonald House is truly a place where they can find all the comforts of home.”

The Ronald McDonald House Columbia opened May 18, 1983, and in 1996, Ronald McDonald House Charities in Columbia was formed, merging Pediatric Family Services of the Midlands and Ronald McDonald Children's Charities. Today, RMHC Columbia is an active, energetic organization with a volunteer board of directors and professional staff serving families and children through two cornerstone programs, the Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Room.

The first Family Room opened in Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in 2003. Then, in 2008, with the construction of the new Children's Hospital, a new Family Room opened on the first floor of the Children's Hospital and serves families of children receiving care within the hospital. We are supported by a caring community of volunteers and generous contributors and sponsors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0