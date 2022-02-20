 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farm Bureau aids Ronald McDonald House

RMHC of Columbia

COLUMBIA — American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee representatives from more than 10 South Carolina counties on Tuesday delivered food and supplies to Ronald McDonald House Charities in Columbia to celebrate the nationally recognized Food Check-Out Week.

The AFB recognizes that Americans enjoy the safest, most abundant and affordable food supply in the world. The organization uses Food Check-Out Week to raise awareness, as well as educate and inform consumers on innovative ways to feed their families healthy foods on a tight budget.

Since the program was initiated in the mid-1990s, The Food Check-Out Week has had Farm Bureau members donate more than $3 million in food and monetary contributions to Ronald McDonald Houses and other worthwhile charities.

“It is contributions like Farm Bureau’s donation that will allow our Pack A Smile program to continue to provide our families with the comfort and care they need during such difficult times,” said Liz Atkinson, operations director. “There is nothing better than a delicious meal after spending all day at the hospital to help a family feel like the Ronald McDonald House is truly a place where they can find all the comforts of home.”

The Ronald McDonald House Columbia opened May 18, 1983, and in 1996, Ronald McDonald House Charities in Columbia was formed, merging Pediatric Family Services of the Midlands and Ronald McDonald Children's Charities. Today, RMHC Columbia is an active, energetic organization with a volunteer board of directors and professional staff serving families and children through two cornerstone programs, the Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Room.

The first Family Room opened in Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in 2003. Then, in 2008, with the construction of the new Children's Hospital, a new Family Room opened on the first floor of the Children's Hospital and serves families of children receiving care within the hospital. We are supported by a caring community of volunteers and generous contributors and sponsors.

An established group of leaders across South Carolina’s food system are launching a new network, Growing Local SC, to cultivate a thriving, equitable, inclusive, resilient, and just food economy providing access to healthy food for all.

The Growing Local SC local food network is one of 30 national projects awarded funding through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Regional Food System Partnership Grant program. With 10 project partners, matching funds from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, and project oversight from the South Carolina Food Policy Council, this highly collaborative and cross-sector network is a decade in the making.

Project Director Nikki Seibert Kelley states: “Local food systems are complex and highly place-based, making it essential for communities to build networks around the people working locally to get food from farms and gardens to the table.”

The pandemic highlighted the vulnerability in global supply chains, demonstrating the importance of building regional economies able to withstand disturbances. Growing Local SC brings together agencies, organizations, coalitions, food hubs, and businesses to create a network focused on building systems to equitability, effectively, and economically source, aggregate, and distribute local food to South Carolinians.

Food system leaders across the state are encouraged to engage in Growing Local SC by joining the South Carolina Food Policy Council as a member, participating in the annual meetings, and getting engaged through committees, local food councils, and coalitions. Visit www.growinglocalsc.org for more information.

