FARM: 2022 Dicamba use program certification

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service is hosting the 2022 Dicamba use program certification opportunity.

The program will be held Tuesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 20 via Zoom.

Registration is required and there is no cost for program.

By participating in one of these programs producers and applicators will be certified to purchase and apply dicamba containing products in SC during 2022.

To register for the program date you plan to attend use the Eventbrite link provided below:

January 18th – 5:30pm to 6:30pm https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dicamba-certification-training-2022tickets-243029526857

January 20th – 10:30am until 11:30am https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dicamba-certification-training-2022tickets-243036246957

Participants in the program that have a pesticide license will receive one hour of recertification credit.

Contact: Jonathan Croft 843-560-1806 croft@Clemson.edu for more information or help with registration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0