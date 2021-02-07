Extension Agribusiness opens one-stop shop for start-up businesses

Kyle Player, executive director of the Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE), a new initiative by the S.C. Department of Agriculture to capitalize on opportunities in the fields of agriculture, agricultural research and entrepreneurship, said the SCDA is excited to partner with Clemson Extension Agribusiness, S.C. State Small Business Development Center and Matson Consulting on the USDA Rural Cooperative Development Grant.

“We have had a strong working relationship in many capacities for the last few years and are looking to expand that even more with this grant,” Player said. “We all work extensively in rural South Carolina, but this gives us a unique opportunity to pool our resources and assist in forming new cooperatives and expand existing ones. Forming cooperatives can be difficult and time-consuming, and often, these rural businesses do not have the necessary resources or time. Thanks to the grant, the Center for Cooperative and Enterprise Development is able to do a large part of this legwork for them.”

An additional service to what the extension agribusiness team already provides, the center will also provide help to non-profits and community or trade organizations.