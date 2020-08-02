Experts: Plan attack vs. diamondback moth caterpillars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON -- If fall brassicas are part of your gardening strategy, Clemson University Cooperative Extension experts say now is the time to develop a strategic plan to ward off diamondback moth caterpillars.

Diamondback moth larvae, or caterpillars, are about a half-inch long and are light green. They feed primarily on the undersides of the leaves.

Brassicas are vegetables that include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collard, kale, kohlrabi, mustard, radish, turnip and watercress. These vegetables are prime targets for the diamondback moth. Plant damage is caused by caterpillar, or larval, feeding. Management includes using insecticides.

But, this pest is resistant to some insecticides. To determine which insecticides are best to use in South Carolina, Clemson Extension commercial horticulture agent Justin Ballew is leading a study that involves conducting resistance screenings.

“This is a great test we can do to help determine which insecticides show the best efficacy in fields,” Ballew said.