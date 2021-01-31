EQUIPPING FARMERS: Entrepreneur ed remains available during pandemic

COLUMBIA — Farmers getting their feet wet in agribusiness have access to comprehensive entrepreneurial education and business training through a public service program offered by Clemson University.

The South Carolina New and Beginning Farmer Program (SCNBFP) is now accepting applications for the 2021 statewide program. Programming is scheduled to run from May through October, and the deadline to apply is Feb. 21.

Managed by the Clemson Cooperative Extension Agribusiness team, under the direction of Ben Boyles, SCNBFP is a public education program focused on enabling new and beginning farmers to be successful, productive and innovative members of their local agricultural community by providing them with the tools, knowledge and skills necessary to be successful entrepreneurs, sound business managers, exemplary stewards of the natural environment, and successful marketers of the unique products they create.

“Most importantly, the SCNBFP seeks to develop individuals who have a sense of pride and enjoy a quality of life as a result of their investment and participation in the industry of South Carolina agriculture,” Boyles said.