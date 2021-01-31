EQUIPPING FARMERS: 2021 Turf School to be held via Zoom

CLEMSON – Turfgrass management professionals can get the latest research-based information during the 2021 Clemson Cooperative Extension Service Turf School and never leave their homes.

The Turf School is an annual program designed and conducted by Clemson University scientists to help turfgrass managers overcome the technical challenges of managing grounds, lawns, recreational parks, athletic fields and sod-production facilities. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. EST, Feb. 1-5 via Zoom.

“We want to ensure everyone’s safety while still providing important information,” said Dara Park, an associate professor in the Clemson Plant and Environmental Department. “We have a great program lined up and we encourage everyone who has an interest in and/or will benefit from learning about turfgrass management to register for this school.”

The 2021 program will focus on the management of turfgrass insects, diseases and weeds, turfgrass fertility best practices and how water quality influences pesticide efficacy. One topic will be covered each day.