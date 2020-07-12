EPA, SCDA sign partnership agreement
 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Environmental Protection Agency Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker has signed a first-time memorandum of understanding with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers to establish collaborative efforts and strengthen relationships between agencies.

“Today’s MOU with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture formalizes our commitment to the partnership between our organizations to help address important agricultural- environmental issues within the state,” Walker said. “EPA is proud to work alongside the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and advance solutions to today’s pressing agricultural challenges.”

“This historic agreement between EPA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture is an acknowledgment of what farmers have known for a long time: When it comes to protecting the environment, agriculture is part of the solution,” S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said. “We’re thrilled to have a positive foundation for future collaboration with EPA.”

The memorandum between EPA and Department of Agriculture includes communication/coordination; education and outreach; and recognition of environmental stewardship activities.

