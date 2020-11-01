EPA announces Dicamba extension

Requiring a downwind buffer of 240 feet and 310 feet in areas where listed species are located.

Prohibiting OTT application of dicamba on soybeans after June 30 and cotton after July 30.

Simplifying the label and use directions so that growers can more easily determine when and how to properly apply dicamba.

The 2020 registration labels also provide new flexibilities — for example, use of certain approved hooded sprayers as an alternative control method. EPA also recognizes and supports the authority FIFRA section 24 gives states for issuing locally appropriate regulations for pesticide use.

“If a state wishes to expand the federal OTT uses of dicamba to better meet special local needs, the agency will work with them to support their goals,” the statement said.

In 2018, approximately 41% of U.S. soybean acreage was planted with dicamba-tolerant seed and almost 70% of U.S. cotton acreage was planted with DT seed in 2019, according to the EPA.