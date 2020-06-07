Efforts underway to get food from U.S. farms to needy

This has coincided with a spike in demand at food banks, with nearly 39 million people suddenly out of work. In Florida, for example, 12 food banks have had to scramble to increase deliveries from 6 million pounds of food per week to 10 million pounds.

A U.S. Census Bureau survey found that more than 10% of U.S. households reported not being able to get enough food some of the time or often, and a survey for the Data Foundation found that 37% of unemployed Americans ran out of food in the past month.

Thanks to various government and private efforts, at least some of the food that would have been wasted is now being delivered to the people who need it.

New York state created a $25 million program this spring so that food banks can purchase locally made agricultural products. Quandt said he is already planning to use the $4.3 million his food bank will receive to buy milk, cheese, yogurt, applesauce, grape juice and other products.

“It will be a tremendous help,” he said.

Chris Noble, who has a dairy farm about 30 miles south of Rochester, said the Nourish New York program gave him an outlet for some of the milk his coop was dumping and provided money to cover his costs. He worked with other farmers in western New York to send dairy products to a food bank in New York City.