Edisto teacher attends National Ag in the Classroom Conference

The 2022 National AITC (Agriculture in the Classroom) Conference was held June 28-July 1 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Anna Brown was selected as a CHS Foundation Teacher scholarship winner and given free registration to attend the conference.

While attending the conference, Brown participated in various workshops. She attended a traveling seminar that visited a Bee Apiary. Dressed up as a beekeeper, Brown examined bees at work in the hive. Participation with bees sparked an interest she explored after the conference.

She completed a six-week pollinator course through Clemson Extension Service and has applied for another grant to bring more experiences to her classroom. Also, during the conference, Brown attended a workshop on hydroponics. She’s looking forward to developing a partnership with the school PTO to grow more vegetables to address food desert issues within the community.

Brown said, “I appreciated the opportunity to learn new ideas to bring into her classroom, and I look forward to sharing what I’ve learned with my students.”

Brown is a first-grade teacher at Edisto Primary School in the Orangeburg County School District. This past year, she became active in bringing more agricultural-related lessons to her students.

Brown participated in the 4-H Embryology Project in her classroom.

For this project, she partnered with Glenna Mason, a 4-H Agent with the Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Service.

This past spring, Brown was awarded the S.C. Gardening Grant sponsored by the S.C. Department of Education. This grant provided four raised beds and gardening equipment to use.

Seasonal transplants will be delivered to the school throughout the school year for students to plant and watch them grow.

Brown is an ADK, Alpha Zeta Chapter member, and lives in Norway with her husband and three young boys.