Don't be alarmed: Longleaf pine trees are shedding needles

COLUMBIA -- Longleaf pine trees are beginning to shed needles across the Sandhills and Coastal Plain.

This is an annual, natural occurrence that mainly takes place in the fall, but dry weather in certain areas combined with high temperatures are causing this to take place early again this year.

Many folks become alarmed when they see brown needles on longleaf pines since the trees are, after all, classified as evergreen. But the term evergreen can be misleading. Although longleaf pines do retain some needles year-round, in years with normal rainfall individual bundles of needles generally remain on the tree for two growing seasons and are shed in the fall.

In several years with low rainfall over the last 15 years here in South Carolina, many longleaf pines dropped their needles in late July. Since I began writing this news release in the mid-2000s, I have seen healthy longleaf pines drop needles before the summer solstice only once. In 2019, I noticed significant numbers of needles on scattered trees in the Sandhills browning up the last week in May. Severe stress in such years may cause some trees to die if other stress factors are in place or come along before the trees can recover from this episodic drought stress.