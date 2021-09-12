Dantzler Farms to get renewable energy grant

COLUMBIA – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced that the department is investing $464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure and to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs in 48 states and Puerto Rico.

Acting State Director Marty Bright-Rivera announced that 11 of these projects totaling $25.3 million are in South Carolina.

Locally, Dantzler Farms located in Orangeburg County will use a $19,770 grant to help purchase and install a grain dryer. This project will save $9,346 per year and replace 204,892 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough electricity to power 18 homes.

“USDA continues to prioritize climate-smart infrastructure to help rural America build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before,” Vilsack said. “We recognize that lowering energy costs for small businesses and agricultural producers helps to expand economic development and employment opportunities for people in America’s rural towns and communities. The investments we are announcing today demonstrate how the Biden-Harris administration has put rural communities at the heart of climate action and climate-smart solutions.”