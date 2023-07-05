The Clemson Extension Service will conduct a crop scouting workshop Thursday, July 20, at the Lone Star Plantation.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The plantation is located at 102 Po Boy Court in St. Matthews.

The program is designed to teach scouting techniques and identification of insects and disease of cotton, peanut and soybeans.

Pesticide recertification credits and Certified Crop Advisor continuing education hours have been applied for.

A box lunch will be provided at the end of the morning session.

Morning and afternoon sessions are capped at 50 participants each.

Program agenda:

Morning Session – Cotton/Soybean

9 a.m. – Meet at Lone Star Plantation

9:15 a.m. – Introductions/travel to cotton and soybean fields

9:30 am – In field sampling and identification – cotton and soybean

Noon – Lunch (Lone Star Plantation)

Afternoon Session – Peanut

1 p.m. – Introductions/travel to peanut field location

1:15 p.m. – In field sampling and identification – peanut

2:30 p.m. – Wrap up and final discussion

Registration needs to be completed by July 14 by calling Jonathan Croft at 803-516-4207 or croft@clemson.edu if you have any questions.