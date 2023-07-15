The Clemson Extension Service crop scouting workshop scheduled for Thursday, July 20, at the Lone Star Plantation in St. Matthews has been canceled.

The workshop was canceled due to low participation.

Cotton and soybean scouting workshops still will be held Tuesday, July 18, in Bishopville at the Cotton Museum (121 West Cedar Lane) from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and July 19 at the Blackville Edisto Research and Education Center (64 Research Road) from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The workshops are free.

The programs are designed to teach scouting techniques and identification of insects and disease of cotton, peanut and soybeans.

Pesticide recertification credits and Certified Crop Advisor continuing education hours have been applied for.

For the EREC workshop, contact Lisa Terry at lisat@clemson.edu or 803-943-3427 to register and RSVP. For the Bishopville workshop, contact Joshua Caughman at 803-484-5416 or jcaughm@clemson.edu.