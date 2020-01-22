SANTEE — Southeast farmers can learn tips to maximize profitability of cotton and peanut crops at annual meetings planned by the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service this month.
The annual South Carolina Cotton Growers Meeting will be 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee, S.C. 27142. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. A dicamba training will be held after the meeting adjourns.
The annual South Carolina Peanut Growers Meeting will follow on Jan. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the same location. Preregistration is not required for either event; lunch will be provided at both.
Clemson University scientists will share the latest research results on pest management, precision agriculture, as well as variety updates. Extension economist Nathan Smith will provide market outlooks during both meetings. South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers will report on the state of South Carolina agriculture also during both meetings.
The cotton meeting, sponsored by Clemson Extension and the South Carolina Cotton Board, also includes presentations and remarks from the state cotton board, the S.C. Department of Agriculture, Bayer CropScience, BASF, Americot and Phytogen. Attendees also will have opportunities to win door prizes.
Participants will receive commercial and private applicator pesticide re-certification credits. Certified crop advisor credits also will be offered.
For information on the cotton meeting, contact Michael Jones at 843-519-0477 or majones@clemson.edu.
The peanut meeting also includes presentations on federal policy and remarks from the South Carolina Peanut Board, the Peanut Growers Cooperative Marketing Association, the S.C. Department of Agriculture, the American Peanut Council, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State University, the National Peanut Board, The Redding Firm of Washington, D.C., and The Spearman Agency of Tifton, Georgia.
Updated copies of the Peanut Money-Maker 2020 Production Guide will be available. Continuing education and pesticide credits also will be available. Also during the peanut meeting, growers will have an opportunity to win grand prizes, including the use of a new model 74 series Kelley Manufacturing Company Peanut Combine for the 2020 peanut harvest season, with the option of purchasing the combine through an authorized Kelley Manufacturing dealer with $15,000 off the list price. Growers must visit the KMC booth for entry, and be certified as a peanut grower with an FSA farm number with a minimum of 75 peanut acres.
The grand prize from Amadas is the use of a new 4-row or 6-row Amadas Peanut Digger/Inverter for the 2020 harvest season or $10,000 towards the purchase of a new Amadas self-propelled peanut combine or $5,000 towards the purchase of a new Amadas 4-row or 6-row pull-type peanut combine. 2019 commercial peanut growers who intend to plant peanuts in 2020 are eligible for this prize. Growers must be present to win.
For information on the peanut meeting, contact Dan Anco at 803-284-3343 ext. 261, or danco@clemson.edu.
