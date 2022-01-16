 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cotton, peanut meetings set for Santee

FARM Calhoun Cotton

Cotton harvest was later in 2021 than it has been historically as the crop got off to a slow start due to wet planting conditions. Delbert Inabinet's cotton field off Columbia Road in Calhoun County is one of many in the county yet to be harvested in late October.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The South Carolina Cotton Growers meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan 25.

The meeting will be held at the Santee Conference Center on 1737 Bass Drive in Santee.

Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. and the meeting will end at 2:30 p.m.

Participants will receive commercial and private applicators pesticide re-certification credits. Certified crop adviser credits will be offered also.

Attendees will receive a report from the National Cotton Council of America and South Carolina Department of Agriculture, and receive an update on the price outlook for 2022.

Attendees will also hear about the latest science in seeds and seed quality, insect issues and the impact of water quality on pesticide efficacy.

A review of the 2021 crop as well as an update on new crop varieties will also be presented.

The event is sponsored by the South Carolina Cotton Board and the Cooperative Extension: College of Agriculture,, Forestry and Life Sciences.

Peanut Growers annual meeting

SANTEE -- The South Carolina Peanut Growers annual meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27.

The meeting will be held at the Santee Conference Center at 1737 Bass Drive in Santee.

The program begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Trade show booths will open at 8:30 a.m.

A sponsored lunch will be provided.

The event is sponsored by the South Carolina Peanut Board and the Cooperative Extension: College of Agriculture,, Forestry and Life Sciences.

