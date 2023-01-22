Cotton growers to meet in Santee on Tuesday

Cotton growers can learn about the current crop situation and price outlook as well as new varieties during the 2023 South Carolina Cotton Growers Meeting slated for Jan. 24 in Santee.

The meeting gets underway with registration at 8:15 a.m. at the Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. Frank Rogers, vice chairman of the South Carolina Cotton Board, kicks off the first morning session at 9 a.m. with a welcome and update from the Cotton Board followed by reports from South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and Ted Schneider, chairman of the National Cotton Council.

Nathan Smith, Clemson Cooperative Extension Service economist and professor located at the Sandhill Research and Education Center, will give a cotton situation and price outlook for 2023.

The second morning session includes a report from Leslie Beaty, chief chemist and residue lab supervisor for the South Carolina Department of Agriculture Seed Laboratory. Ed Barnes, senior director of ag research, will give a report from Cotton Incorporated and Jeremy Greene, Clemson entomologist stationed at the Edisto REC, will talk about insect management.

The session ends with a presentation by Todd Campbell, research geneticist with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, about why public cotton breeding programs are needed.

The afternoon session will include a review of the 2022 cotton crop as well as an update on new varieties by Mike Jones, Clemson Extension state cotton specialist located at the Pee Dee REC. Also during the afternoon session, Will Groover of BASF, Dan Pitts of Americot, Joseph Young of Bayer Crop Science and Jason Woodward of Phytogen will talk about new varieties for the Southeastern United States and give a cotton industry update.

The meeting is expected to adjourn at 2:30 p.m.

Pesticide recertification and certified crop adviser credits will be offered.

Dicambia training also will be offered.

For information, contact Mike Jones at majones@clemson.edu.