Coronavirus fears could hit new growers hard

The coronavirus pandemic puts these smaller businesses at great risk amid uncertainty about whether farmers markets will remain open.

The added challenge for farmers also pertains to their business model. Farms incur nearly all of their costs at the beginning of the growing season when farmers are purchasing seeds, growing seedlings and preparing the land. Without a market in place for these farmers, they will be more at risk of losing their business.

It is also much harder for small-scale farmers to get contracts to sell into large grocery stores, so they will be disproportionately affected by any lengthy shutdown of restaurants or farmers markets.

Growing hope

A hopeful sign is that some places, such as California, have deemed farmers markets essential places where people can go to purchase food.

Farmers markets can be safe places for people to go to pick up local products at a minimum risk if protocols are put in place to increase social distance and reduced handling of products, such as ordering online and then prepackaging the products into one box or bag per customer.