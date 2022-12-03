Corn, soybean growers to meet in Santee Dec. 14

A corn and soybean growers meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The meeting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Santee Conference Center at 1737 Bass Drive/U.S. 15 in Santee.

Dr. Steve Li, associate professor and weed specialist at Auburn University, will be discussing the use of spray drones in row crop production.

A drone demonstration will also occur, weather permitting.

Additional presentations will include updates on research projects funded by the South Carolina Soybean Board, the economic forecast for commodities, and a preview of the 2023 Farm Bill and other federal government priorities from the American Soybean Association Government Relations team.

A sponsored lunch will be provided. The SC state winners for the National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association, will be announced at lunch.

Pesticide and CCA credits will be available to attendees.

Sponsors of the meeting include the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service, the South Carolina Soybean Board, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Farm Bureau.