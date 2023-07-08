The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service will hold a corn field day at the Edisto Research and Education Center on Thursday, July 27.
The field day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be provided at the conclusion of the event.
The Edisto REC is located at 64 Research Road in Blackville.
Topics will include:
- Fungicides for foliar diseases
- Nematode management
- Agronomics
- Weed/insect management
- Economics
- Fertility
Pesticide and certified crop advisor credits will be available.
For more information contact: Dr. Michael Plumblee at 803-284-3343 or email mplumbl@clemson.edu
