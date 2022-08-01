 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn Field Day planned for Aug. 4

The Edisto Research and Education Center will host a corn field day on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The field day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Edisto REC at 64 Research Road in Blackville.

Topics will include fungicides for foliar diseases, nematode management, agronomics, weed/insect management and fertility.

Light refreshments will be included. Pesticide and certified crop advisor credits will be available.

For more information contact: Dr. Michael Plumblee at 803-284-3343 or mplumbl@clemson.edu.

