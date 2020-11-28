Congaree National Park adding access to Harry Hampton Visitor Center Auditorium

HOPKINS – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Congaree National Park is increasing access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning on November 13, 2020, Congaree National Park will reopen the following area:

• Auditorium in the Harry Hampton Visitor Center.

• In addition, the following areas continue to be available: the Boardwalk, all frontcountry and backcountry hiking trails, the Cedar Creek Canoe Trail, the America’s National Parks Bookstore in the Harry Hampton Visitor Center, Longleaf and Bluff Campgrounds and picnic shelter.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

• The exhibit area inside the Harry Hampton Visitor Center and half of the campsites at Longleaf Campground.