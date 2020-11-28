Congaree National Park adding access to Harry Hampton Visitor Center Auditorium

HOPKINS – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Congaree National Park is increasing access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Beginning on November 13, 2020, Congaree National Park will reopen the following area:
• Auditorium in the Harry Hampton Visitor Center.
• In addition, the following areas continue to be available: the Boardwalk, all frontcountry and backcountry hiking trails, the Cedar Creek Canoe Trail, the America’s National Parks Bookstore in the Harry Hampton Visitor Center, Longleaf and Bluff Campgrounds and picnic shelter.
With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:
• The exhibit area inside the Harry Hampton Visitor Center and half of the campsites at Longleaf Campground.
The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Congaree National Park, the operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. They continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.
A safe and enjoyable park experience begins at home. The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. They ask the public to be their partner in recreating responsibly, by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the website www.nps.gov/cong and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
