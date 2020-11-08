Combating Armillaria root rot: Fungus costs fruit, nut farmers millions in losses each year

Phillip Brannen, Dario Chavez and Jeff Cook from the University of Georgia will determine how using cultural practices, such as Root Collar Excavation, can benefit Georgia peach growers.

“Our main goal is to obtain a deliverable management protocol to be shared with Georgia peach growers for production in Armillaria infested soils,” Chavez said. “This could be from using resistance sources such as MP-29 as a rootstock and/or Root Collar Excavation with Guardian rootstocks. The idea is to have a plan that can be quickly deployed by growers.”

Economic impacts and outreach

The economics team, led by Michael Vassalos, a Clemson associate professor of agribusiness, will design surveys to help determine economic effects of ARR and impacts that proposed solutions may have in affected regions.

“ARR can have a devastating impact on the profitability of peaches, cherries and almonds,” said Tyler Mark, an agricultural economist with the University of Kentucky who also is on the economics team. “As ARR spreads through an orchard, it reduces the yield and, eventually, it gets to the point the orchard is no longer profitable. If the ARR infection is bad enough, the field may no longer be an acceptable location to replant an orchard.”