Michael M. DeWitt, Jr. is the managing editor of The Hampton County Guardian, an award-winning journalist, humor columnist and outdoor writer who has been published in South Carolina Wildlife, Sporting Classics and other magazines around the South. He is the author of two books. For more egg-laying nonsense, follow him on Facebook.