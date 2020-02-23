Collection date set for unwanted pesticides in Blackville

BLACKVILLE – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is partnering with Clemson University Edisto Research and Education Center to accept unwanted or unused pesticides on Wednesday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pesticide and chemical collection program is open to all private, commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state, as well as homeowners. SCDA staff will be on site to monitor pesticide collection, disposal and will have final authority on acceptance of products.