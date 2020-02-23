Collection date set for unwanted pesticides in Blackville

BLACKVILLE – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is partnering with Clemson University Edisto Research and Education Center to accept unwanted or unused pesticides on Wednesday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The pesticide and chemical collection program is open to all private, commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state, as well as homeowners. SCDA staff will be on site to monitor pesticide collection, disposal and will have final authority on acceptance of products.
Additional details include:
- Quantities will be limited to 2,500 pounds of solid and 300 gallons of liquid at no charge
- Acceptable products include herbicides, insecticides, nematicides, fungicides and similar products used in agriculture production or around the home
- Prohibited items include empty pesticide containers, rinsate, infectious, biological or radioactive materials, explosives and major appliances
- A hazardous material company will be on site to properly dispose of the materials collected
- Materials should be transported to the collection event in sturdy boxes with newspaper stuffed between the containers to prevent spills
- Leave items in the original containers
- Workers will be on hand to unload vehicles, and citizens will be asked to stay in the car
Edisto REC is located at 64 Research Road, Blackville. For additional information, or to sign up to receive notice of future pesticide collection events, contact SCDA’s John Stokes at 803-737-9696 or jstokes@scda.sc.gov.