Clemson using coastal research tower to study carbon, water cycling in pine forests

A Clemson University team is using a 120-foot research tower located deep within a forest in the Lowcountry to study carbon and water cycling in longleaf pines and what benefits longleaf forests contribute to the environment.

In partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Tom O’Halloran, Marzieh Motallebi and Bo Song’s research aims to provide new valuable data and landowner options to contribute to the decade-long effort to restore longleaf across the historic range. This project is supported by a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and funding from International Paper.

“To start, it’s really just to answer those basic questions: How does a longleaf pine forest sequester carbon? How does it cycle water? And TNC is interested in that because they’re working on natural climate solutions and interested in carbon sequestration projects — using forests to take carbon out of the atmosphere — and so they really wanted to study the dynamics of that system,” O’Halloran said.