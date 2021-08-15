Clemson staff member named president of National Plant Board

PENDLETON – Steven Long, assistant director of Clemson University Regulatory Services who oversees the state Department of Plant Industry (DPI) and its invasive species programs, has been named president of the National Plant Board (NPB).

As NPB president, Long will lead a 12-member board tasked with protecting agriculture, horticulture, forestry and the environment on state, national and international levels.

The NPB acts as a national and international information clearinghouse on plant pest prevention and regulatory matters. The board also makes recommendations to regional boards and is a nexus where plant health programs throughout the United States work together.

Long has served as the board’s vice president since 2019 and has played a leading role in protecting South Carolina’s agriculture, horticulture, forestry and nursery industries from invasive plants and pests since being named Regulatory Services assistant director in 2015.

“Steven’s role as NPB president will allow Clemson to lead the nation in addressing plant pest issues that impact agriculture and natural resources in the U.S. I cannot think of a person better prepared for this position, and I am very proud of his willingness to accept this leadership opportunity,” said Stephen Cole, Regulatory Services director.