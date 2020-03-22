Clemson researchers collaborating on groundbreaking duck study

In the new study, the research teams across the states fit hens and ducklings with bands and web tags, respectively, to mark individuals uniquely and determine how many return to rejoin the same breeding population from which they were hatched. The project also seeks to answer why wood ducks choose the boxes that they do, as various studies have debated the reasons.

Beyond those questions, of course, the study aims to specifically determine what programs such as the nest box program are contributing, if anything. It is estimated there are over 35,000 wood duck boxes in the Atlantic flyway itself, but recruitment data from those programs are lacking. The sustainability of wood duck populations is also being studied, whether or not they require immigrants to keep the population going.

“Wood ducks are one of the most heavily harvested ducks in the eastern portion of the United States … so they hold a really high economic potential in this portion of the country,” Shurba said. “Because of people buying things like duck stamps to be able to hunt and also ammo, weapons, firearms — portions of all these sales go to waterfowl and wetlands conservation. So, the more hunters there are, the more money that is going to state and federal agencies specifically for managing wildlife and their habitats.”