Clemson researcher leads in reviving Southern heirloom crops

Ward won national attention for his role in bringing the original Southern peanut, the Carolina African Runner Peanut, back from virtual extinction. His work with Purple Straw Wheat won notice in “Modern Farmer” magazine.

“Dr. Ward was instrumental in the revival of the ancestral peanut of the South: the Carolina African Runner Peanut,” Shields said. “After some years of searching, we found that a peanut breeder associated with North Carolina State University had some seeds in his freezer. 20 seeds were sent to Dr. Ward; 14 of which germinated. And from that the small, sweeter Carolina African Runner Peanut has been revived, and there are a number of significant chefs who feature them.”

The foundation’s first role was to do the research, compiling all the components of the cuisine and came up with a list of about 40 varieties that were functionally extinct that were once sort of lynchpins — that is, over 50 years of continuous use — in classic Southern cooking. And those became the focus of its attempts to restore them.

Besides Carolina Gold Rice, CGRF has fostered the revival of benne, sea island red peas, purple ribbon sugar cane, Bradford Watermelons, purple straw wheat, Cocke’s Prolific Corn, Jimmy Red Corn, Sea Island White Flint Corn, Guinea Flint Corn, rice peas and a dozen other items.