Clemson holds virtual turfgrass field day amidst COVID-19 threat

“We believe it is vital for our members to be able to continue to receive updates on the latest research, regardless of the challenges of the current situation,” Kreger said. “As golf course turf is a living organism; it needs constant attention and cannot just be left alone. Having the field day information available online ensures that all our members and everyone else will have the ability to get current research updates from Dr. McCarty and his team.

“For the past 10 years, our association has been able to contribute more than $400,000 in grants to both Clemson University and North Carolina State University for continued turfgrass research. The education and services their teams bring to our members throughout the year is paramount to our success.”

Steven Kammerer, of the United States Golf Association, said that with all of the restrictions related to the coronavirus, the video is “another example of the leadership and extra service” Clemson’s turfgrass program provides.