Clemson Extension workshops take aim at destructive invasive species

With invasive plant species wreaking havoc on American agriculture and natural resources to an estimated tune of $40 billion each year, a pair of workshops offered by Clemson Cooperative Extension in March aim to train landowners and land managers to identify common invasive species and effectively treat them.

These invasive species not only result in economic losses, but also have biological impacts since they can “out-compete” many native species, according to Clemson Extension Forestry and Wildlife Agent Janet Steele.

“The growing conditions found in South Carolina are ideal for many invasive plant species, many of which are from Asia and other countries with climates similar to the southeast United States,” Steele said. “These species usually produce abundant seed or fruit, which is often easily spread by wind, water and wildlife. They also have rapid growth rates, few natural predators, are able to grow under a variety of soil and light conditions, have root systems which are difficult to kill and can even produce allelopathic chemicals to suppress native species. Once well established, eradication can require multiple treatments often with significant expense.”

The first workshop, geared toward landowners and forestry professionals, is set for March 26 at Clemson University’s Edisto Research and Education Center (REC) in Blackville.