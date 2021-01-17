Clemson Extension to hold food crop production virtual meetings

It’s a new year and a great time to learn or brush up on practices needed to successfully grow food crops.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service’s Horticulture Program has several virtual meetings planned to provide information from organic fertility to growing tomatoes and peppers, cucurbits and brassicas. These free meetings will be offered via Zoom. Pesticide credits will be offered. Registration is required.

The first meeting, featuring Clemson organic vegetable specialist Brian Ward, is the Organic Fertility Meeting and is slated for 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 20. Ward conducts organic, transitional and conventional research on vegetables, legumes, rice and other small grains and cover crops.

In addition, he also researches histories of seeds that were once an important part of the culinary world and throughout South Carolina. To register, go to http://bit.ly/CES_OrganicFertilityMeeting.

Other meetings scheduled are: