Clemson Extension offering online resources, programming

While all 46 county offices are closed to the public, Clemson Cooperative Extension remains open for business and will continue delivering unbiased, research-based information to the people of South Carolina.

In service of that mission, Clemson Extension has created a COVID-19 website for Extension programming and fact sheets related to the novel coronavirus, along with resources aimed at helping South Carolinians and the state’s agribusinesses cope with the crisis.

As the nation works to slow the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, Extension agents and staff may not be able to respond to all calls in person but will continue to be available by telephone and email. Resources available on the website include a fact sheet for sending photographs to Extension agents to request the identification of a plant or animal species or the diagnosis of diseases infecting them.

“As they have since the advent of email and text messages, agents frequently receive photos from the public asking for the identification of a species or the diagnosis of a disease or pest,” said Clemson Extension Director Tom Dobbins. “Even if an Extension agent is unable to perform a site visit during these trying times, we are still working to solve your problems and answer your questions. We are still on the job to serve you.”