Clemson Extension has plan to reopen county offices

CLEMSON – The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service announced plans to reopen its county offices during a recent town hall meeting led by director Dr. Thomas Dobbins.

The plan calls for all Clemson Extension employees to be tested for COVID-19 and for county offices to be reopened based on weekly infection rates in each county as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Clemson Extension is in the business of imparting science-based information to the citizens of South Carolina, and science will determine our decisions on reopening offices. Our number one priority is to keep our clients and staff safe and healthy,” Dobbins said.

Clemson Extension closed all 46 county offices on March 18 and agents were instructed to visit clients only on an as-needed basis and with supervisor approval. In-person visits followed protocols set by public health officials, including social distancing and mask wearing. The modified operations also included virtual meetings and program delivery.