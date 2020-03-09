Clemson Extension agent completes farm management program at NC State

In this program, participants focus on all aspects of management needed to successfully manage today’s large, family-owned operations across the Southeast. The 12-day program is delivered over six weeks in three locations: Savannah, Georgia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. EFM is in its third year and is offered by NC State University’s Cooperative Extension Service and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and its partners: NC State’s Poole College of Management, Clemson Cooperative Extension, East Carolina University’s College of Business and University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.

All participants are put into teams on the first day of the program and work within their teams throughout the duration. The program implements a fictional but fact-based case study to teach the 30-plus management tools emphasized during the program, allowing the opportunity for the participants to practice applying these tools and ensuring that when they return to their operations, they have both the confidence and competence to apply them. The foundational tool of the program is the use of the Business Model Canvas (BMC).The BMC provides both a tactile and visual methodology for identifying new value propositions and is an excellent first step in creating new business plans, as it forces the user to consider all nine blocks of the tool, which align with the nine essential components of a business plan.