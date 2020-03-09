Clemson draws USDA praise for organic certification

CLEMSON — The regulatory arm of Clemson University has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Organic Program (NOP) as among the nation’s best organic certification programs.

The NOP cited Clemson for “exceptional quality and timeliness of data” during its annual training meeting for organic certifiers held in January in San Antonio, Texas.

USDA NOP accreditation allows the Department of Plant Industry, a unit of Clemson’s Regulatory Services, to certify organic operations in the three major categories: crops, livestock and processing.

This certification guarantees — through verification, inspection and record keeping — that what is sold as organic is following federal regulations.

“Better data deters fraud by making it faster for investigators to identify higher risk activities and focus additional enforcement resources,” said Jennifer Tucker, who heads the USDA National Organic Program.

Stephen Nix, manager of Clemson’s Organic Certification Program, said certification seeks to verify the maintenance of organic integrity throughout the entire production process, from the growing environment to the sale of an organic product.