Christine Patrick honored by Clemson Extension

“Mrs. Legette has and is promoting cohesion among leaders, developing a higher level of excellence and providing the essential skills to enhance leadership,” the award citation stated. “It is because of her efforts, loyal service, and the implementation of EELI that she has been selected to be the recipient of the Alumni Award for Cooperative Extension Service.”

Other awards given were the Extension Team Awards. The awards encourage and recognize those who have brought credit to Clemson University through their dedication, interest, enthusiasm, and attitude as a team and in successfully accomplishing the mission of extension.

First-place recipients of the 2020 Cooperative Extension Team Award are Christine Patrick, an extension health agent and nutrition educator for EFNEP, who serves Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Orangeburg counties, and Marlyne Walker, a registered dietician, extension senior agent and an EFNEP state specialist.

Patrick is author of The Times and Democrat's Sunday "Attic to basement" column.

Patrick and Walker were nominated by Michelle Parisi, team leader of the Clemson Extension Rural Health Team and Tarana Khan assistant team leader of the Rural Health Team and state program coordinator for EFNEP.