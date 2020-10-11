Certified South Carolina: Research shows program boosting economy

COLUMBIA – South Carolinians are eating more local food, thanks to the continued success of the Certified South Carolina program.

According to a new study by Joseph C. Von Nessen, Ph.D., a research economist at the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, South Carolinians purchased $176.3 million more from South Carolina farmers in 2018 than they did in 2010 across all Certified South Carolina food categories.

That accounts for an additional $273.5 million in economic activity, 1,615 jobs and $51.2 million in labor income for South Carolinians each year. These results show Certified South Carolina delivers a strong return on investment for South Carolina taxpayers.

Launched in 2007, Certified South Carolina is a cooperative effort among producers, processors, wholesalers, retailers and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture to promote South Carolina food products. Previous research has found a 78% recognition rate for the Certified South Carolina brand among in-state consumers.