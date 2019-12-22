Six Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College agriculture students received scholarships during the Orangeburg Area Cattlemen’s Association dinner meeting on Dec. 12 at the Tri-County Electric Co-op in St. Matthews.
Erin Chassereau, Dawson Lucas and Dalton Sandifer received the Orangeburg Area Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship. Brent Bailey and Ashley Walker received the OCtech Excellence in Agriculture Scholarship.
Courtney Dunbar was awarded the Roger Thompson Memorial Scholarship, given by Thompson’s family in honor of his many contributions to the cattle industry in the Orangeburg area.
The Orangeburg Area Cattlemen’s Association is comprised of members from Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg, Lexington, Dorchester and other surrounding counties. Membership is open to cattle producers and those interested in the industry. This is the eighth year that the group has awarded scholarships to area students studying agriculture. For more information, visit sccattle.org/cattlemens-assoc.
Spring classes at OCtech begin Monday, Jan. 13. To explore the college’s Agriculture and other academic programs, visit octech.edu.
