Calhoun firefighters get specialty training in gran-bin rescues

Caw Caw Volunteer Fire Department on Murph Mill Road hosted a specialized training for grain-bin rescues.

The training for area firefighters was presented by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety out of Peosta, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Dan Neenan, MBA, paramedic director, NECAS, Safety and Transportation led the training exercises and instructed attendees in life-saving techniques surrounding grain-bin entrapments.

“This is a farming area, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. We have a tremendous number of grain bins. It’s a danger when you go inside one,” said Chief Nick Stabler of the Caw Caw Fire Department.

Being a farmer himself and helping out on his father’s farm, Stabler admitted, “I’ve been in a grain bin many times with no one else with me and no harness on me.”

He explained that people just take for granted the possibility of falling and becoming entrapped in the grains.

“A large number of people across the United States die in grain bins every year. We are fortunate enough to not have had a fatality in our area,” he said.

A few months ago the fire chief’s wife was reading “Successful Farming” magazine and brought the possibility of grain-bin rescue training to his attention. The deadline to apply for a grant for the no-cost option had already passed this year. Realizing that the training was available and understanding the importance of making sure his rescue team has the skills necessary to meet the needs of this part of the country, Stabler began seeking local funding.

He reached out to area businesses, and they generously stepped up to donate the money to pay for the potentially life-saving training. As part of the NECAS program, the fire station was provided with one rescue tube and a grain auger, as well as a list of other equipment that the unit would need to fully implement the best-case scenario in a real-life situation.

To perform a successful grain-bin extraction, in addition to the specialized training, the department still needs harnesses, ropes, another special tube and at least one brushless drill. The chief said that they already have one cutoff saw, which was on the list of recommendations from safety officials. That saw could be used to cut the metal panels of a storage bin to quickly release grain from around an entrapped individual.

“There are eight fire stations in Calhoun County: St. Matthews, Sandy Run, Belleville, Cameron, Fort Motte, Caw Caw, Jumper Station and Midway. All of the stations were invited to the training and at least five of them were able to participate. We had good participation all around,” said Stabler, who applauds local program sponsors for making the learning opportunity possible.

“Ag Farm Credit, Farm Bureau, Carolina Eastern, Pioneer, Dekalb Corn Seed and others helped put this on for us. I want to give them the credit,” said Stabler, indicating that the training as well as two sets of rescue tubes and augers cost $7,500. Other sponsors for the rescue class were Nutrien Ag Solutions, Helena Chemical Company, The Ulmer Agency Inc. and Amick Farms.

According to the chief, one set will be housed at Caw Caw and one will be in Fort Motte because they have a lot of grain bins in that area.

“In a V-SAFE grant this year, Midway asked for rescue tubes. So they have a set,” Stabler said. V-SAFE stands for Volunteer Strategic Assistance and Fire Equipment.

“None of these rescue kits are finished yet because we’ve got to get the harnesses, the drills and other things,” he said, adding that Farm Bureau has already appropriated funds to help them purchase some of the gear and materials necessary to complete their rescue kits.

To prepare for the grain-bin rescue training and to limit face-to-face instructional time during the pandemic, Neenan, the trainer, suggested that potential attendees view an overview video via YouTube before the live event.

“Everybody went through that so it saved us about a half an hour. So Saturday we were able to go straight into the rescue portion of the training,” said Stabler, who stated that they had an extra hour with the trainer to discuss other very important topics in farm safety such as gases and tractor roll-over accidents.

“We had a great day. They jumped right in,” said Neenan who indicated that he was very pleased with the active participation of the firefighters.

Jack Poole, volunteer firefighter, said, “I feel this was very helpful. It taught us a different side of things that could happen that we weren’t prepared for, and we are now. It’s better to have the training and never need to use it than to not have the training and not be able to provide a service to someone.”

“We learned ways to provide rescue to someone that is partially submerged and fully submerged within grain. We learned about harnessing and ways to use the panels (tubes) and the different augers,” Poole said.

Jeff Hammond, fellow firefighter, said, “The basic process is that the rescuers use plastic pieces to disperse their weight so they do not sink into the product as well. It’s the same principle as using snowshoes in the snow,” he said.

“Once the rescuers arrive at the victim, the aluminum panels are placed around the victim to form a tube. Then the auger is inserted to lift the grain out from around the victim to get the level down to approximately knee height. The auger helps to do this fairly quickly,” Hammond said.

At that point, he explained that the entrapped individual would then ideally hold on to a bar or the tube, point his toes downward and take baby steps until he is on top of the product. Depending on the victim’s condition, the person could be assisted onto the storage bin ladder to climb out or could be lifted out using ropes and a harness.

“Time is the enemy when a victim is entrapped with a product pressing around them because it subjects the individual to potential injuries. So the sooner pressure is relieved off the victim, the better the chances to allow for circulation and breathing to return to normal,” Hammond said.

Caw Caw Volunteer Fire Department currently has 15 volunteer firefighters and according to the chief has already responded to more than 365 emergency calls since January 2021.

“We are always looking for people. They have to be really dedicated,” said Stabler, who shared that he often recruits in the local churches and seeks to provide a faith-based atmosphere that is free from foul language among his volunteers.

“I want everyone to have a voice here. When we have decisions to make, I can tell them what we need, but I want everybody to have an input,” he said.

“There are some people here that might be better at one thing than the others, but I want everyone to be trained in everything because we are volunteers. This person may be good at extrication and the next person, it may not be his thing. I need everyone to be on the same level because at the next scene, I may not have that one person available,” the chief said.

To be a volunteer, there are special trainings and certifications that each individual has to have, but according to the chief, nearly all of the required elements are provided at the local fire station.

“Volunteers can come in as young as 16 or 17 as a junior firefighter and begin taking classes,” he said, explaining that they could not fully participate, but if needed on a call could work as assistants and observers until they reached the mandatory age of 18 to be a volunteer firefighter.

“We all go through first-aid classes like CPR. We require emergency vehicle driver training before they can drive any of the vehicles. One of the big courses is auto extrications,” he said, indicating that they are called on frequently to help free people who have been entrapped in their vehicles during crashes.

“We respond quite a bit on first-responder calls with the medic unit. We have ambulances positioned in three different locations in Calhoun County. One is in Sandy Run, one in St. Matthews and one is in Creston,” he said explaining that if the nearest ambulance is on a call transporting someone and there is another call, the fire department is often called upon to be first on a scene until the ambulance can arrive.

“We have two sets of ‘jaws of life’ on our truck, one is hydraulic and the other is battery-powered. We are looking to add another set. A lot of times, we may be on three to four scenes on the interstate (I-26) at one time,” Stabler said.

The extrication tool commonly referred to as the ‘jaws of life’ can be used by emergency officials to cut, lift and spread metal or breach door frames that have entrapped accident victims in their vehicle in certain crashes.

“We are the busiest department in the county and on Saturdays and Sundays, it’s likely we will be out there with several different incidents,” he said.

“We have actually outgrown our rescue truck. With tractor-trailer truck accidents, we can’t carry all the equipment we need on our truck,” said the chief, who listed their current inventory of vehicles as two engines, three tankers, a rescue truck, a service truck and two brush trucks at two different stations, the main one located on Highway 6 with the substation located on Murph Mill Road.

“We built this substation so that we could have everybody in our coverage area within five miles of a fire station. That way they could capitalize on the ISO rating to help save money on their homeowner’s insurance,” he said.

Stabler said they will be reaching out to NECAS and specifically, Neenan, to hold more training events in the future as the professional trainer has more than 22 years of experience in the field. In addition to contacting NECAS for safety programs, qualified fire departments in South Carolina that are at least 50% volunteer are eligible to apply for V-SAFE grant funding.

According to Jonathan C. Jones, S.C. fire marshal, “The Department of Insurance estimates the total amount of funds available for the V-SAFE program this year to be $2,067,379. We plan to make grant awards available in April of 2022.”

