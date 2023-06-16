About Old Tyme Bean Co.

Josh Johnson of Old Tyme Bean Co. is chair of the South Carolina Specialty Crop Growers Association.

Old Tyme Bean Company got its start when Josh Johnson of Elloree wanted to grow some specialty crops. Josh partnered with his father-in-law Bates Houck to start a new business.

With traditional crops of corn, peanuts and cotton, you are at the mercy of very volatile markets. Therefore, this new business would focus on going more direct to the consumer with fresh beans and peas. The intention being to personally market the product to take out the volatility. The goal is that the customer would receive a fresh product locally grown and sustainable.

oldtymebeanco.com