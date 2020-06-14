Breeding better peas: Goal is to grow organically, lower production costs

“This can be particularly limiting for organic growers,” Powers said. “Phosphorous-use efficiency will become a greater concern as phosphorous fertilizers become more expensive and difficult to obtain.”

Organic agriculture could benefit from phosphorous-use efficient field pea cultivars by increasing yields and soil nutrition. Greater yields of field peas could benefit health food markets as these peas are highly nutritious and have superior protein quality, Powers said.

Powers’ research is part of a study that involves developing pulse and cereal grain crops that can be grown organically in South Carolina. The study is funded by a nearly $1 million grant from the USDA and is led by Clemson professors Dil Thavarajah, Rick Boyles and Stephen Kresovich. The USDA is using cooperative research on pulse crops -- such as dry beans, dry peas, lentils and chickpeas -- to provide solutions to the critical health and sustainability challenges facing people living in the United States and across the globe.

“Current organic grain production depends on cultivars that have been bred for non-organic production, but these often are not suitable for organic production,” Thavarajah said. “We need varieties that can be organically grown.”