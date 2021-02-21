Boll weevil is focus of cotton meeting

South Carolina cotton farmers are invited to a virtual meeting slated for Wednesday, March 3, for updates on the Boll Weevil Eradication Program in the state.

Registration is required for this year’s annual meeting, which will include updates from the S.C. Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation, the Southeastern Boll Weevil Eradication Program and Clemson’s Extension, research and regulatory programs.

“The Boll Weevil Eradication Program is one of the most successful such efforts ever devised against an invasive agricultural pest. Cooperation among farmers and others in the cotton industry as well as researchers, regulatory officials and Extension professionals is the key to that success,” said Steven Long, assistant director and state plant regulatory official in Clemson’s Department of Plant Industry. “We appreciate input from all who are involved in this extensive effort.”

Registration is required by Feb. 28. To register, send an email to plantindustry@clemson.edu. Include your name, phone number and involvement in the cotton industry. A link will be provided upon registration.