Bill would expand efforts vs. feral hogs

COLUMBIA – Over 60 South Carolina Farm Bureau members met virtually Feb. 8 with state representatives to discuss the looming feral hog issue and the push for passage of House Bill 3539.

During the virtual meeting, farmers shared their experiences dealing with feral hogs, giving accounts of destroyed crops, livestock infected by diseases and little hope of eradicating the wild hogs. Wild hogs are responsible for $115 million in damage statewide each year and have been a growing problem for farmers.

House Bill 3539, the Feral Hog Transport Bill, was introduced to give law enforcement the tools to identify and prosecute individuals illegally transporting feral hogs. While it is currently illegal in South Carolina to transport feral hogs, there is no way of proving hogs to be wild. This legislation would be require individuals to obtain proper identification of the animals to prove their origin.

Though the bill has been met with resistance from special interest groups saying that small farmers would be unfairly targeted, South Carolina Farm Bureau says it is committed to working with its membership to ensure that no unnecessary burdens are placed on farmers.