Bill aims to cut pollution, help farmers, foresters, wildlife

“We believe natural climate solutions are key to strengthening rural and urban economies and protecting our natural resources,” said Julia Dietz, policy director for Audubon South Carolina. “Not only is Audubon South Carolina supportive of policy efforts like the Growing Climate Solutions Act, but we employ the very strategies the bill is promoting on the 22,000 acres of land we own and manage, so clearly this is an approach we endorse.”

Audubon’s climate report, Survival By Degrees, found that if global temperatures are allowed to rise at current levels, two-thirds of North American bird species will be vulnerable to extinction by 2050. The report also shows different climate threats to specific regions, which also have implications for the people who live there too.

To avoid this fate and achieve net-zero emissions and, Audubon has determined that overall emissions must be reduced while balancing any existing outputs with natural and technological practices that remove carbon from the air.

With these goals in mind, Audubon South Carolina manages the 22,000 acres of land it owns using climate- and bird-friendly practices. It also operates active carbon sequestration and wetland mitigation banks, helping reduce climate and development impacts while funding further forest restoration and management efforts.

Thanks to generous support from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Audubon South Carolina and strategic state, federal, and non-profit partners are also conducting outreach to 15,000 private landowners through the My SC Woods project, which provides education and support for forest and wildlife management, forest certification, cost-share programs, and conservation easements for landowners in South Carolina’s Pee Dee region, with an emphasis on longleaf pine restoration and improved management of bottomland hardwood forests.

